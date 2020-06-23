AMERICAN FALLS — Despite the challenges that the restrictions of the COVID-19 quarantine presented, the American Falls Little Theatre has whipped up a musical designed to sprinkle a little magic into the community.
The musical, titled “Once Upon a Mattress,” is based off the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea” and will play on June 25, 26, 27 and 29 at 7:30 p.m., with a Saturday matinee on June 27 at 2 p.m.
Director Jolene Clinger said the musical was originally planned to run in April, but with Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home orders, the production ran into a few obstacles.
“We started out using Zoom to rehearse,” Clinger said. “When we got to the first phase and I could have five (people) or less, we would get together every Tuesday and I’d have four come in and we’d run some scenes and they’d rotate out and we’d have another four come in. Then when phase two hit I could bring in groups of 10… and then finally when we got to the first of the month, we were able to dive in and bring in the full cast. It was kind of weird doing it that way.”
For cast member Kimberly Taylor, who plays the antagonist Queen Aggravain, the use of the video conferencing platform for rehearsals was a difficult experience.
“The biggest challenge for this show for me personally was COVID-19, when we had to do our practices over Zoom,” said Taylor, “which was really a unique challenge for all of us to face. I think that was the biggest challenge of all —making it work over Zoom call.”
“Try practicing music with a two-second lag,” Clinger added.
Clinger, who taught drama at William Thomas Middle School for 20 years and has been with the Little Theatre for 10 years, said it is the familial camaraderie of all age groups interacting that she has grown to love and missed while working over Zoom.
“It’s just more fun if you have the group mixed in,” she said. “I love the personality of all the people when they come together and they act like family.”
Being in a small community, several cast members are family, with Taylor’s younger sister and nieces and nephew also performing in the play. Clinger’s husband, Doug, was cast as the mute King Sextimus, who can’t speak due to a curse.
“I’m not an actor…but this part was one I really wanted,” he said. “I thought it was a small part, you know since no lines seems easy to do, until I learned pantomiming is not an easy thing to do. Especially when you have to pantomime before the line.”
Doug also built many of the set pieces used in “Once Upon a Mattress.” For this production, he had the opportunity to invest more time into his handiwork, something that will show in the upcoming musical.
“He had so much extra time during the lockdown that he kind of exploded and he went a little nuts on the heraldry,” Clinger said in reference to the coat-of-arms decorations hanging on the walls in the stage room. “We’ve got everything from the real (“Once Upon a Mattress” coat-of-arms) to Monty Python (coat-of-arms).”
For other cast members, such as Cody Coon and Leeah Hackman, the musical is an outlet that allows them to escape into the life of a different person, especially as they both desire to pursue careers in artistic fields.
“I want to be an actor, an author, a singer,” Coon, a junior at American Falls High School, said. “I want to go on Broadway.”
Hackman, a senior at the high school, stated similar sentiments. “I want to pursue acting,” she said. “I want to be a fashion designer, I would like to be in a band, and I’d also really like to be a cosmetologist.”
Coon and Hackman play two of the lead characters, Prince Dauntless and Princess Winnifred, respectively, who must overcome Queen Aggravain’s overbearing behavior and selfish actions to keep them apart.
For Clinger, the best part of directing is seeing the cast fall into their characters and seeing it all come together.
“A lot of times a lot of (directors) are like ‘this is what I want, this is where I want you to stand and what to say’ and I’m a little more laid back and say ‘this is what I want you to end up doing and there are some things that I want you to get involved with and bring a little bit of yourself into,’” she said. “I love watching the magic happen.”
After “Once Upon a Mattress,” the next Little Theatre performance will be “Sealed for Freshness,” a comedy about Tupperware in the 1960s. In the fall, Clinger will return to direct Shakespeare’s “Merry Wives of Windsor.”
For anyone interested in attending “Once Upon a Mattress,” contact 208-339-0830 for tickets. The American Falls Little Theatre is located at 233 Idaho St. Seating will be limited in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.