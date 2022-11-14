BOISE — After housing costs and rising property taxes were a top concern raised by seniors during an AARP call-in with the governor last week, Gov. Brad Little told the many seniors on the line that more will be done to fix the “circuit breaker” property tax break for low-income seniors this year.
HB 389 two years ago booted many recipients off the program, which partially offsets property taxes for needy seniors and disabled Idahoans; this year, legislation partially repaired that by restoring some, but not all, of them.
“They fixed a little of it this year,” Little told the seniors, “and I’ve talked to legislative leadership and they’re going to do more on the circuit breaker, which will help seniors with their property taxes. I think there’s an agreement on doing something – I don’t know what something is.”
Idaho legislators are gathering in Lewiston this week, Monday through Wednesday, for their biennial North Idaho Tour, sponsored by the Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce. Little was scheduled to address the group Monday evening at a “Governor’s Banquet,” after which lawmakers will hold closed-door party caucuses.
The next legislative session is set to convene Jan. 9.
In 2021, the Legislature passed HB 389, a sweeping package of property tax changes, in the final hours of the spring legislative session in May. It made an array of changes to property tax law, from a $25,000 increase in the homeowner's exemption to $125,000, to big breaks for developers and big businesses, to an array of controversial limits on local government budgets. The bill also slightly increased the income threshold to qualify for the circuit breaker, from $31,280 to $31,900, and increased the maximum annual benefit from $1,320 to $1,500, but offset both those changes by disqualifying from the program anyone whose home is assessed at more than 125% of the median home value in the county. That made the changes to the circuit breaker revenue-neutral, rather than an increase.
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, author and lead sponsor of HB 389, said that was intended to remove seniors living in “million-dollar homes” from the program, though opponents said it would hit seniors on fixed incomes whose home values have risen through no fault of their own.
This year, the House and Senate passed competing bills to partially restore the exemption by raising the cap on the home value. The Senate version, sponsored by Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian, which passed the Senate unanimously, raised the cap to 200% of the median assessed value in the county, but it died in the House without a hearing. The House version, sponsored by Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins, raised the cap to 150% or $300,000, whichever is higher. It passed and became law.
Bayer told the Senate that the state Tax Commission estimated HB 389’s changes disqualified 1,758 needy circuit breaker recipients. Under Shepherd’s bill, that number fell to 625, which Bayer called, “still too many, but we’re doing the best we can today.”
During the House debate, Shepherd said he hesitated to go to 200% because, "Do we want to be giving a tax break to people living possibly that far outside their means?"
During the AARP call-in with the governor on Thursday, a caller named Mike from Boise told Little, “Older people like myself, been here 25 years, our taxes now are taking all of our distribution from our hard-earned 401K’s. So eventually that’s going to run out and we are going to have to move. What’s the deal? … Nobody talks about the old people who have been paying taxes, and what are you going to do about it? We’re going to be out looking at some cheap apartment before long.”
Lupe Wissel, state director of AARP Idaho, said, “If there’s an issue we hear about from the older population, it is the cost of housing and property tax.”
The “circuit breaker,” now formally known as the Property Tax Reduction program, has the state reimburse counties and other taxing districts for a portion of qualifying recipients’ property taxes; in 2021, 25,482 households received it, with an average benefit of $801, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission, and a maximum benefit of $1,500. The cost to the state in 2021 was just under $24 million. On average, it covered just 22% of recipients’ property tax bills.
Canyon County had the most recipients in the state in 2021, at 3,736. Among all recipients, 87.5% made less than $26,440, and the average income was $17,773; 86.1% were over age 65.
First launched in 1974, the tax break evolved from a previous widow’s exemption. In 2019, lawmakers enacted an additional property tax break for 100% disabled veterans, granting them the maximum amount of the circuit breaker benefit with no income or home value limitations.
Tax Commission figures show residential property in Idaho makes up 73.4% of taxable value for property taxes, and that’s after the homeowner’s exemption; that figure was the highest recorded since annual studies began in 1980. In 2021, residential property owners paid 71% of the total property tax paid in the state; commercial paid 23%; and agriculture, timber and mining combined paid just 2.7%.
