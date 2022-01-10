Krista Gneiting stands as she is recognized by Gov. Brad Little during the annual State of the State address at the Idaho State Capitol, Monday, January 10, 2022. Gneiting, a middle school educator in Rigby, was hailed as a hero for disarming a student during a shooting at her school in May 2021.
Gov. Brad Little on Monday recognized the teacher who disarmed the student who brought a gun to Rigby Middle School in May during his State of the State address.
“Today, we are joined by Krista Gneiting, the brave teacher who confronted and disarmed a 12-year-old girl at school last May in Rigby,” Little said during the address. “Krista calmly took the gun away from a little girl in crisis, and then held her in her arms until police arrived. Krista, please stand so we can recognize you for protecting everyone in the building that day and for your compassion with that sixth-grade girl.”
Gneiting, an eighth-grade math teacher at Rigby Middle School, was at the address and received a standing ovation from those in attendance in the House of Representatives Chamber.
On May 6, the student brought a gun to the school and shot two students and a staff member. Gneiting disarmed the student until police took the student into custody. No one died in the incident, which is the worst school shooting in state history.
Little’s recognition of Gneiting was part of his push to improve behavioral health treatment for Idaho youth. In 2020, he helped create the Behavioral Health Council, a program run by the Department of Health and Welfare. During his address, he proposed Idaho investing $50 million of the council’s recommendations to improve behavioral health care across Idaho.
“There is a strong connection between safe communities and access to behavioral health resources for Idahoans of all ages … (Improving behavioral healthcare) is one step of many we will take to help prevent tragedy, improve lives and make our communities safer,” Little said.
The $50 million investment would include creating new community behavioral health clinics, psychiatric residential treatment facilities and youth crisis centers, according to the governor’s fiscal year 2023 budget. The state’s suicide prevention line also would be converted to the national mental health crisis line.
The May 6 incident was the first of two gun incidents at Rigby Middle School in 2021. On Sept. 23, another 13-year-old student brought a gun to the school but never pointed it at anyone and fired no shots. A school resource officer found the student in the bathroom with the gun and police were able to take the student into custody peacefully.