Little Caesars plans to soon open its first Chubbuck location in a former check cashing business located in a suite near Walmart, city officials said Friday.
Chubbuck City Planner Paul Andrus said the owners will be Elcee Inc., based in Boise and managed by Eric Kreeman. He said the company has already received a business license to operate the new franchise, which will be located at 150 Bullock St., in the same plaza as Fuji Japanese Steak House.
Andrus said he's uncertain about the restaurant's target opening date. Officials with Little Caesars and Elcee Inc. couldn't be reached for comment.
Little Caesars has an existing take-out location in Pocatello at 310 S. Fourth Ave. Little Caesar Enterprises Inc. is the nation's third largest pizza chain. The franchise traces back to 1959, when Mike and Marian Ilitch invested their life savings into their first pizza store in Garden City, Michigan, recording their sales in a spiral notebook, according to the corporate website.