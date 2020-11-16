Little Caesars has new location in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — A new Little Caesars Pizza is now located in Chubbuck, which improves convenience for customers, said Dustin Preece, president of Elcee Inc., which has 17 locations of the pizza restaurant in Idaho.
The new site, which opened June 1 at 150 Bullock St., helps better cover the entire community.
He says they’d been looking at the demographics in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area, Preece said.
“We definitely could feel a need on the north side of town,” he said.
So they listened to the customers.
“They were telling us they’d sure like to have a location on the north side, and with all the growth out there it’s been a good decision for us,” Preece said.
He says they already have multiple stores in the state and had been keeping an eye on the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
“There’s been an awful lot of growth with all the new businesses and growth around that new exit,” he said.
Preece says they always look at traffic counts when making location decisions.
The new site isn’t far from Costco and Lowe’s, and those are big traffic generators.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to see us and get to it,” he said.
He says that during the COVID-19 crisis, there’s a big need for carry-out.
That’s why Little Caesars has a pizza portal program, which means customers avoid all contact when picking up their pizza.
“We’re the only chain out there that has no-contact carry-out,” Preece said. “It really creates a great opportunity to keep our customers safe during all of this.”
The program, which started two years ago, is unique.
“It has really helped out during this COVID crisis,” he said.
Customers don’t have to talk to anyone — they just open a door, grab their food and go.
“It’s been a very unique piece of equipment for us,” he said.
The business also just launched its Pepperoni Cheeser! Cheeser! pizza.
“It’s a really, really good product I highly suggest,” Preece said.
And he said it costs only $7.
“It’s really a superior product,” he said. “So yeah, we’re very excited about it.”
Still, the overriding imperative recently has been safety.
“Our main focus has been the safety of our employees and customers and making sure we’re keeping everybody safe during this time,” he says.
He says they also opened a store a year before in Idaho Falls in another nod to demographics.
Little Caesars in Chubbuck is open here from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. the other days of the week.