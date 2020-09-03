BLACKFOOT — The 2020 edition of the Eastern Idaho State Fair begins Friday and runs through Tuesday. It will be an event unlike any other in the history of the EISF, and fair officials and fair goers are hoping it doesn’t have to be this way again.
With concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a very limited edition of the fair. This year’s fair will amount to the 4-H livestock shows and sale, two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo — voted 2019 small market rodeo of the year — on Monday and Tuesday, and the “Fair Food Fix” with 15 concessionaires on hand daily.
4-H livestock shows are closed to spectators with families of exhibitors only being able to attend.
Many of the food booths were still being set up Thursday to be ready for the start of the fair. Those on hand will include Mexican Crazy Corn, Kaelin’s Kettle Korn, Lemon Smashers, Reed’s Dairy, Mom & Dad’s Fun Foods, La Casita, Bimbo’s, MD’s Dinky Donuts, Fresh Lime, Fair Favorite Corn Dogs, Turkey Legs and Rice Bowls, The Pit Stop, Billman’s, Fry Guy and Camille’s Crepes.
Chris Wheeler, Mae Kirkendall and Harley Vollman made a special trip to Blackfoot from the Idaho Falls area Thursday just for the food, chowing down on burgers.
“I wish there was more of the fair,” Vollman said as he worked on his burger.
“We’re really missing out on the fair this year besides the food,” Wheeler said. “I understand why it has to be this way, but we’re sure missing out.”
EISF Manager Brandon Bird said they’ve tried to give people some semblance of normalcy, even if there are some obvious changes.
“I’m glad we’re having something to bring the people and give them as much of a traditional fair as COVID allows us to have,” Bird said. “There is no cost to get into the gate this year. We’ve spaced everyone out in the food area, so instead of 65 concessionaires we’ll have 15.”
He added, “We’ll have one of the best lineups of cowboys and cowgirls we’ve ever had at the rodeo. It will be a very limited fair, but people can come as often as they’d like with no charge at the gate.”
The rodeo will be limited to 25 percent of capacity in the grandstand and Bird said they’re down to the final 200 tickets so anyone wanting to attend the rodeo will need to move quickly.
While Bird is disappointed by the impact of COVID on this year’s fair, he remains as upbeat as possible.
“I think we can do this in a safe way when everybody does their part with social distancing and following protocols,” he said.
To view the full schedule of fair events, visit funatthefair.com.