Lightning tracked over southeast Idaho Tuesday afternoon and evening, igniting multiple small wildfires.
Fire crews responded quickly to the new starts and are making great progress.
Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is preparing for another busy day tomorrow due to hot weather conditions and the possibility of lightning. Please take precautions while enjoying your public lands.
Remember possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, steel core ammunition, and exploding targets is illegal on public lands. Don’t let your summer go up in smoke.
As a reminder, eastern Idaho will enter Stage 1 fire restrictions on Aug. 28 at 12:01 a.m.
Limekiln Fire
• Located approximately 2 miles northwest of Stone Reservoir
• Size: .27 acres
• Cause: Lightning
• Fire resources – 3 engines
• Contained 8/25/20 at 6:45 p.m.
Miner Creek Fire
• Located approximately 22 miles east of Blackfoot
• Size: 400 acres
• Cause: Lightning
• Fire resources – 7 engines, 1 water tender and 1 dozer
• Contained 8/25/20 at 9:00 p.m.
Rye Grass Fire
• Located approximately 8 miles northeast of American Falls Reservoir
• Size: 150 acres
• Cause: Lightning
• Fire resources – 3 engines and 1 dozer
• Containment unknown at this time however forward progression has stopped