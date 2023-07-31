Sheriff's deputies honored

From left, Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu, Bannock County sheriff's deputies Michael Coito and Hayden Klauser, and Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead.

 Bannock County Sheriff's Office Photo

When Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu recently fielded a call from a fellow sheriff in Elmore County, he first thought that two of his guys had recently applied to work elsewhere.

Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead phoned Manu in June and asked him specifically if two deputies — Michael Coito and Hayden Klauser — were still working with his department.

MIchael Coito and Hayden Klauser

Bannock County Sheriff's deputies, Michael Coito, left, and Hayden Klauser were recently provided lifesaving awards for their efforts assisting an injured motorcyclist in Elmore County in May.

