When Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu recently fielded a call from a fellow sheriff in Elmore County, he first thought that two of his guys had recently applied to work elsewhere.
Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead phoned Manu in June and asked him specifically if two deputies — Michael Coito and Hayden Klauser — were still working with his department.
“The Elmore County sheriff called me himself and when I picked up he asked if I had those two deputies working for us and my first thought was that maybe they applied to work down there or that he was recruiting them,” Manu said. “I was sort of being jokingly haphazard with him and he quickly realized, telling me that he wasn’t trying to recruit them but that one of his deputies thought it was important to provide our guys with some recognition.”
Hollinshead was not headhunting, however, but was instead reaching out to organize a small ceremony to recognize Coito and Klauser for their efforts in assisting, and likely saving the life of, an injured motorcyclist while off-duty earlier this year.
The incident in question occurred on May 20, a Saturday in which both Coito and Klauser were off-duty and embarking on a bear hunting trip in a remote area of Elmore County, of which Mountain Home is the county seat. Both deputies have worked for the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for a little over five years.
Both Coito and Klauser were together when they observed a motorcycle crash into a vehicle and immediately fell back onto their training as deputies.
“Recognizing the severity of the accident and the motorcyclist’s injuries, Coito and Klauser jumped into action,” according to a recent news release from Bannock County. “Klauser attempted a sternum rub on the man with no response and then began CPR, which brought him back to consciousness.”
While Klauser was rendering lifesaving aid to the man, Coito noticed that “about half of the man’s foot was missing and bleeding profusely,” the news release said, adding that Coito “quickly bandaged the man’s foot and called down to some nearby campers for ice and a medical kit.”
“The injured rider didn’t yet realize the severity of his injuries and was attempting to stand up,” according to the news release.
That’s when Coito and Klauser helped him control his movements while waiting for an air ambulance to arrive. Elmore County sheriff’s deputy Michael Dunn soon arrived and placed the severed parts of the man’s foot on ice, the news release said.
“I could not have maintained the integrity of the crash scene without their assistance,” Dunn said. “I knew they could handle what was in front of them while I handled other issues regarding the scene itself. Without their quick, professional, decisive actions, the rider of the motorcycle may not have survived his injuries.”
During a small ceremony with their family and loved ones in attendance, deputies Coito and Klauser were honored by Hollinshead with a Lifesaving Award for their heroic actions. Sheriff Hollinshead traveled from Elmore County to Pocatello to present these awards and give his thanks in person to the two deputies.
“Providing law enforcement to remote areas of the state is always difficult, and when something tragic happens, often the first people on the scene are unprepared for the confusion and distress they encounter and are therefore not equipped to successfully assist citizens in need,” Hollinshead said. “Your willingness to jump in and act when it was needed are examples to us all, not just as law enforcement officers, but as members of the community.”
Bannock County thanked the actions of Klauser and Coito in its recent news release, and Manu issued a similar sentiment during a recent phone call with the Idaho State Journal.
Manu also said Hollinshead told him that he recently encountered the injured motorcyclist and that while the man was on crutches with bandages over his foot he is expected to eventually make a full recovery with a long road of physical therapy ahead.
“I’m super proud of these guys,” Manu said. “This is such a proud moment when you see that some of these words that you have been giving these guys are actually sinking in. Moments like this make us feel like we have the right guys doing this job, that our guys are doing what they have to do for the right reasons. For them to act that way on their own time, to jump into action like that, is awesome. It truly makes us feel like they are in the right profession for the right reasons.”
