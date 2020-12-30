Life Flight Network has been transporting seriously ill or injured patients in need of specialty care for many years. And now it’s using its services to help hospitals and patients amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit air medical transport service, which provides ICU-level care, can transfer patients from hospitals with limited or strained services to other locations for treatment. It operates throughout the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West.
“Since the start of the pandemic, Life Flight Network has provided critical care transport for nearly 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout its service region,” according to a Life Flight news release. “In total, Life Flight Network has utilized full infectious disease protocols for nearly 1,300 transports, due to the presence of COVID-like symptoms.”
Officials say they can transfer patients from hospitals — particularly rural ones —that are either at capacity or don’t have enough resources to other facilities.
For instance, they’ve been working with Minidoka Memorial Hospital, which is facing a significant COVID-19 surge and demand for healthcare resources, according to the news release.
The county-owned hospital located in Rupert has 17 beds with three dedicated to COVID-19 patients. But it doesn’t have an ICU, so the most severe cases have to be transported elsewhere.
“Despite the extraordinary challenges presented by COVID, we’ve been able to provide appropriate care to the surrounding communities,” Dr. Julie Mills, Emergency Department medical director for the hospital, said in the news release. “Our partnership with Life Flight Network has allowed us to significantly decrease the time it takes to get to definitive care or advanced care that can be lifesaving.”
Tom Mortimer, a customer service manager and nurse paramedic, works out of the Life Flight Network’s Burley base, which covers Pocatello, American Falls, Malad, Rupert and many other areas. He estimates that 30 to 50 percent of their calls right now involve COVID patients.
Like other medical professionals, Mortimer has concerns about getting COVID — some of his coworkers have — and bringing it home to his family members. And, he says, it can be stressful to transport patients knowing that any of them could have the virus whether or not they’re showing symptoms. They transferred some trauma patients earlier this year who turned out to have the virus as well.
“That’s the scary part for us first responders. We can have a trauma patient that is COVID positive,” he said.
But even though there are risks associated with his job, Mortimer finds satisfaction in being able to help people during this unique time.
“You get the opportunity to really put your skills to work when the community needs it,” he said, adding that it gives him a good feeling to know that he can help transport patients who might have died from the virus if they hadn’t been able to get more specialized care.
Life Flight Network can not only transport patients to larger hospitals with more resources, but it can also provide specialty care on the way.
“Each Life Flight Network helicopter, fixed-wing aircraft, and ICU-level ground ambulance is equipped with the medical equipment necessary to act as a mobile intensive care unit with the ability to perform a multitude of highly skilled medical functions during transport, including video laryngoscopes, ICU-level ventilators, chest tube insertion kits, surgical airway kits, critical care medications, and blood products for transfusions,” according to the news release.
Michael Weimer, regional vice president of Life Flight Network’s Region 2, believes patients with COVID-19 have the right to receive the care they need when they need it. And the air medical transport service can help those patients get that.
“We adhere to extremely high levels of safety standards, (which) gives us confidence to safely conduct these transports,” Weimer said.
When transporting patients with or suspected of having COVID-19, crew members wear full personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection, according to the news release. They also decontaminate their aircraft or ambulances and their mobile ICU units after such transports.
“In addition to new COVID-19 protocols, Life Flight Network has developed a tracking system to catalogue every transport, allowing for contact tracing when necessary,” according to the news release.
While Life Flight Network is doing its part to help patients get the care they need during the pandemic, officials say they are just a few among the many who are doing the same thing.
“There are so many people on the front lines of this who live with it every day,” Mortimer said.
Weimer agrees.
“Providers and hospitals, nurses and physicians, air medical and EMS — we’re all working together to treat patients during this very unique time in our world,” Weimer said. “We’re a team.”