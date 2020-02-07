A letter was sent to Idaho Falls High School students' parents after the district discovered a student had made a threat against the school.
"At about 7:45 this morning Idaho Falls High School administrators learned of an apparent threat to the school," the letter said. "They immediately contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department, and together they began an investigation. Officers quickly located the student at their home and determined the student did not have ready access to firearms."
The student reportedly made the threat via text message.
"im (sic) tired of school don’t go tomorrow for (ifhs)," the text message reportedly said. The message included a picture of what appeared to be a gun. The gun was discovered to be an Airsoft gun.
The letter stated the student, who is a juvenile, will be disciplined and could face criminal charges. Idaho Code 18-33021 makes it a misdemeanor to threaten violence on school grounds.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the working relationship between the school and the police department helped resolve the incident quickly.
"We really appreciate the students who saw that and reported it," Clements said. "It's not enough to share it on Facebook, you need to call 911."