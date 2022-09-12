POCATELLO — One local veteran is bringing history to the forefront with the release of his new book about a nearly 100-year-old building situated in the back streets of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
The book, which was released in August, covers the historical background of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, which author Miguel Dominic explained had little information about its origins in print or online before the book’s publication.
“There really is no (documentation) that mentions the building,” said Dominic, who volunteers his time as historian of the Bannock County Veterans’ Memorial Association. “So I had this idea of putting a booklet together … and I thought, you know what, instead of doing a cheap pamphlet that will get destroyed, why not put all of this into a book?”
Dominic explained he perused through videos from City Council archives, received photos from the Bannock County Historical Society, and with help from the local library, was able to find newspaper articles about the details of the building’s history.
He started compiling his findings together and has now self-published his book, “Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building: Lest We Forget,” on Amazon, where it is available for $25.
Through his research he’s discovered several details about the building, located at 300 N. Johnson Ave., such as the fact that it was designed by Frank Paradice Jr., who also designed Pocatello High School and the Brady Chapel. He also includes information about the contractor of the building, Alex Mathers, who pitched in $10,000 out of his own pocket to see the building’s completion.
“He was the biggest individual contributor to the building because it cost $50,000 to build, and they were short that remaining $10,000,” he said. “Mathers pitched that in.”
The building, which at that time was the largest veterans memorial building in the country when it was completed in 1926, is also being put to good use today.
Fifteen separate veteran organizations meet monthly in its halls to discuss community activity, and AMVETS Idaho Post 1 hosts a monthly breakfast on the first Saturday of every month from 8 to 11 a.m., while the American Legion hosts a steak fry on the second Friday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m.
The second floor of the building can also be rented out, and Dominic explained that it’s been used for birthday parties, wedding celebrations and quinceañeras, and in the past was a bustling center for community dances.
“The whole idea behind the building is that it’s not only a tribute to the veterans, but it was also a community building,” he said. “They used to hold dances and art classes here. They did so much here for the building and a lot of it was meant for the community to use.”
As historian of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, Dominic also mans the museum that is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., although he says if any individual or party is not able to make those times, he’s happy to accommodate them around their schedule.
For those interested in his book, he says it can be purchased on Amazon and that he’s working on getting it onto Kindle.
For those interested in renting out the building’s second floor, call 208-232-9960, or visit www.bc-vma.org to view pricing and dates.