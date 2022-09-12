Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building

Miguel Dominic, pictured in front of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, holds the book he recently released detailing the history of the building.

 Stephanie Bachman-West /For the Journal

POCATELLO — One local veteran is bringing history to the forefront with the release of his new book about a nearly 100-year-old building situated in the back streets of Historic Downtown Pocatello.

The book, which was released in August, covers the historical background of the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, which author Miguel Dominic explained had little information about its origins in print or online before the book’s publication.