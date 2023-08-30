BLACKFOOT — Lemon Smashers lemonade vendor plans to donate 10 cents of every lemonade cup it sells at this year's Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which helps fund childhood cancer research and supports children and families affected by childhood cancer. 

Sean Williams, who owns Lemon Smashers with his wife Ashley, said a portion of the stand's sales during this year's state fair will go to Alex's Lemonade foundation because he and Ashley want to help raise awareness to childhood cancer.

