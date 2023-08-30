BLACKFOOT — Lemon Smashers lemonade vendor plans to donate 10 cents of every lemonade cup it sells at this year's Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, which helps fund childhood cancer research and supports children and families affected by childhood cancer.
Sean Williams, who owns Lemon Smashers with his wife Ashley, said a portion of the stand's sales during this year's state fair will go to Alex's Lemonade foundation because he and Ashley want to help raise awareness to childhood cancer.
Lemon Smashers will be at the fair every day that it's open. The fair will run just over a week beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, and closing on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Sean said Lemon Smashers, which started in Pocatello, has been selling lemonade at the annual state fair in Blackfoot for more than a decade.
While the company has done some charitable fundraising in the past, this is the first time the Alex's Lemonade foundation will be its beneficiary.
"We came across this foundation and did a little deep dive into it and really thought it's a great cause and decided to put our funds there," Sean said. "Cancer is a scary thing and childhood cancer is a million times worse, in my opinion. We just want to help spread a little bit more awareness and help get some more funds toward the cause."
Lemon Smashers sells 11 different flavors of lemonade, plus limitless flavor combinations. They also sell limeade, flavored teas and Red Bull drinks. Their lemonade is made to order, with customers getting to watch their drink get made.
Sean said they have a fundraising goal in mind, but he declined to disclose the magic number. He said they will continue giving 10 cents of every cup sold to Alex's Lemonade foundation through the end of their "lemonade season" in October or until they meet that fundraising goal.
For more information about Lemon Smashers, visit their "Lemon Smashers" Facebook page. For more information about Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit alexslemonade.org.
