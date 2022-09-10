Drew and Miranda on Lego Masters Set

Contestants and Pocatello siblings Drew and Miranda Maynard on the set of in Fox's reality television show "LEGO Masters."

 Tom Griscom/Fox

POCATELLO — One look at local resident Drew Maynard’s LEGO replica of the One World Trade Center and it’s no surprise the producers of a nationally televised show asked him to put his brick-building skills to the test.

Joined by his sister Miranda, the sibling pair from Pocatello are one of 12 teams of two competing on the third season of Fox’s hit reality show “LEGO Masters," hosted by comedian Will Arnett and set to air on Sept. 21.

Drew and Miranda with Will Arnett

Drew and Miranda Maynard get feedback from Fox's "LEGO Masters" host Will Arnett with guest star Jessica Meir appearing as an astronaut.
Drew Maynard's One World Trade Center

Pocatello resident Drew Maynard and his personal replica of the One World Trade Center in New York City.
Drew and Miranda Egg

Miranda Maynard, left, laughs as her brother Drew Maynard describes her as being like a LEGO egg. 