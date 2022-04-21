Legacy Christian School, the only school in east Idaho with the Association of Classical Christian Schools, is newly enrolling students in Pocatello.
The school, formerly known as Calvary Chapel Christian School, has been in its location inside Calvary Chapel for at least 20 years, but two years ago underwent a name change and has become a classical Christian school.
Rick Emerson, principal of Legacy Christian School, said the school currently has 20 enrolled students and has the capacity to double its classroom use.
"We're the only school in eastern Idaho that is with the Association of Classical Christian Schools," Emerson said. "There are some schools that do some classical aspects but what sets us apart here is that we do classical and Christian, and that's what we're committed to as a whole school."
The school teaches students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The staff comprises about five teachers, including Emerson. The topics taught include math, Latin, botany, English literature and sciences, among others.
While the school is not required to follow the local public schools' calendar, Emerson said he tries to adhere to it for families' convenience.
Emerson said his hope for the school is to continue to grow, become more established in the community and eventually fill each grade with students.
"We want to be able to be more active in the community, be able to have more programs for the school, with each grade having its own teacher, and just become overall more noticeable," he said. "We want our students to be able to leave here and live out their lives as Christians in the community."