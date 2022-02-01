POCATELLO — In late 2014 when protests and civil unrest enshrouded his native home of Venezuela, Juan Andrade made the near impossible decision to leave his extended family behind and seek safety in another country.
It wasn’t because his wife and three children lived in fear of the country’s high levels of urban violence, crippling inflation and an incurable shortage of basic goods like flour and medicine, but instead because his work as a criminal investigator for the Venezuelan police, the Technical Judicial Police, had put him and his family at risk.
“Because of the work reasons associated with being a police officer, the politics in Venezuela and that my job involved trying to find justice for people, I started having problems with the government and my bosses,” Andrade said.
The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with Andrade and his wife Rina with the help of their son, Rhonny Andrade, and daughter, Viviana Andrade, who interpreted for their parents.
His refusal to become a corrupt police officer in accepting bribes and turning a blind eye to crime left Juan with two choices: Die at the hands of militant civilian groups known as “colectivos,” or seek asylum in the United States.
Juan, Rina and their three children — Rhonny, Viviana and Genesis Dumont — went to the American Embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, where they obtained tourism visas. Today, that same embassy has since had all consular services suspended because of the unrest, with inquiries now being referred to the Embassy of the United States in Bogota, Colombia.
After obtaining visas, the family flew from Panama to Las Vegas and ultimately to Utah to begin again, Juan said.
“It was very, very difficult to leave,” Rina said. “We got here at the right time. Due to all of the changes having to deal with immigration we are still waiting for our appointment with immigration officials and have not yet been granted asylum. This prevents us from leaving the country, but we are in a situation where we are not residents, but we are not illegally here. We are now safe and very grateful for this country.”
Dedication and a strong work ethic are words that could describe any member of the Andrade family. Today, the family owns two restaurants in Pocatello, Rhonny works three jobs and Viviana just recently became the first girl to take home a first place finish for Century High School’s wrestling team — though the road to get there was arduous.
Upon landing in Utah, Juan and Rina would work a number of different jobs in factories, hotels and schools before obtaining self-employment by way of food delivery services like Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats. They were able to earn enough money to purchase two vehicles, providing delivery opportunities to both Juan and Rina.
The Andrade family moved to Pocatello about a year ago and continued working in the meal delivery sector until an idea struck to open a restaurant in the Gate City that sells Venezuelan food.
The only catch was the family didn’t have enough money saved to get a restaurant up off the ground. That’s when Juan took a risk and sold his pickup truck to make up the difference, effectively cutting their ability to earn money in half without the ability to make deliveries.
“It was a difficult decision to sell the truck,” Juan said. “But with a leap of faith like this, we have to sacrifice something with the hope of getting something back.”
Rina added, “It was really hard, but we also have a great group of people around us who have helped us and trusted in us."
Juan and Rina were able to work with Alex Arreola to purchase the space in Station Square on South Main Street that formerly housed Crafted: A Beverage Co. The Andrades on Jan. 20 opened a Venezuelan-American restaurant dubbed Food O'Clock, properly named, Rina says, “because it’s always time to eat.”
The hybrid menu features sandwiches, soups, individual mini pizzas, vegan options and a staple of Venezuela and other northern South American countries — arepas. An arepa is somewhat like a sandwich — a dough made from water, ground white corn and salt is shaped into cakes and then baked. A simple arepa is filled with butter or cheese, but at Food O’Clock you can fill them with chicken, beef, pork, ham and cheese, black beans and cheese, or a combination of everything.
The Andrades also offer a dish called Pan de Jamon — a typical Venezuelan Christmas bread, filled with bacon, ham, raisins and green olives. Food O’Clock inherited the beer and wine license from Crafted and offers a collection of craft and domestic beers on tap and in the can or bottle, as well as hand-crafted lemonade, coffee, cappuccino, Thai tea and soda. Everything on the menu is less than $7.
“We wanted to be sure to offer something for all the different tastes,” Rina said. “We have an American breakfast, hot dogs, bread rolls and vegan vegetable rolls.”
Food O’Clock is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Happy Hour runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and features $3 drinks.
When Rhonny isn’t working as a consultant for a local tax company, framing houses for a general contractor or delivering meals, he helps out at Food O’Clock, he said. Once everything settles, he would like to attend college and study economics.
“We definitely have more opportunities for work over here,” Rhonny said.
Though Food O’Clock just opened a few weeks ago, it’s not the Andrade family’s first business in Pocatello. Dumont in December 2020 opened Latino Bites in the Pine Ridge Mall’s food court with her husband, Louis Munoz.
The specialty at Latino Bites is the empanada — a corn flour deep fried pocket stuffed with chicken or beef and mozzarella cheese. They come with cilantro sauce and a side of cabbage salad. Nachos, carne asada fries, street tacos, sopes and esquite (street corn shaved off the cob and placed in a cup) round out the savory side of the menu.
For Dumont and Munoz, the journey of opening their first restaurant was also an experience that was no stranger to sacrifice.
“My husband got a job offer here in Pocatello but after we got here he did not get the job,” Dumont said. “We had already moved here and we were struggling with money so it was really hard for us. That’s when I started selling empanadas from my home, fulfilling orders on Facebook.”
Dumont continued, “I noticed that people really liked them so we started looking for a place. We saw the Latino Bites space in the mall was empty. We worked really hard, got some help from the mall and didn’t have to pay the first month’s rent. We have just been over ever since.”
Viviana is the only member of the family still in high school, but that doesn’t prevent her from working at Food O’Clock whenever she can find time in her busy schedule. Mark Mansfield, a Century assistant wrestling coach, described Viviana’s drive as remarkable. As someone who speaks English as a second language, Mark said Viviana must occasionally read an assignment two or three times before she understands the material. She’s determined to succeed however, and her resolve has become somewhat of a playful jest with her coach, Mansfield said.
“Viviana showed up with a friend to an off-season open mat wrestling practice and had never wrestled before but wanted to really badly,” Mansfield said. “I told her it was going to be really tough and she probably wasn’t going to make it. But every week she kept showing up. It kind of became our joke — I just kept telling her that she wouldn't make it.”
Not only did Viviana make it, she recently placed first at 106 pounds at the Traeden McPherson Memorial wrestling tournament in Bear Lake. She has also finished sixth at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls and fifth at the Big Mountain Girls Invitational in Burley.
“I’ve always considered myself tough and always liked sports that require punches and stuff like that,” Viviana said. "I went to a military school in Utah and fell in love with it so I do like combat. There is not much representation for girls in wrestling. Me and one other teammate are the only girls on the team.”
After graduation, Viviana has her sights set on joining the Army, she said.
While the Andrade family said they have experienced some discrimination, primarily because of their limited ability to understand and speak English, they are committed to being successful and contributing to the Pocatello community after essentially restarting their livelihoods.
“Our goal is to focus on being successful and we want to uphold something for the community to enjoy,” Juan said. “We hope people will enjoy a little bit of our Venezuelan roots at the same time.”