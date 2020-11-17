Eastern Idaho Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are urging members of the church along with their friends to watch an unprecedented special video message to the world from Church President and global faith leader Russell M. Nelson on November 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. MST.
This inspired message will focus on finding hope and healing through Jesus Christ during this time of significant global challenges related to the pandemic and from economic and social instability.
This 11-minute video will be published on President Nelson’s social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) and on the Church’s main YouTube channel in 31 languages.* The video will be available immediately afterward to watch on demand and to download on Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Church’s Gospel Media.
While the message will be of special interest to members of the faith in Eastern Idaho, where estimates put them at over 50% of the population, it’s meant for everyone.
More details on this unprecedented event can be found at the following link: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/message-coming-nov-20-hope-healing-president-nelson