Bill McKee listens when the prophet of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Russell M. Nelson, has advice to give on an important topic.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, McKee, who has been active in the church and runs a Chubbuck counseling office, explained Nelson will be delivering some especially significant words — a message of healing to the world.
"There's been so much hurt in the world, not just in our nation," McKee said.
The message — described in a church press release as an unprecedented special video — will be 11 minutes long.
It will be shared on Nelson's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/russell.m.nelson), on his Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/russellmnelson/) and on his Twitter account (https://twitter.com/NelsonRussellM). It will also be available on the church's main YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlcILxGmVrI) and will be translated into 31 languages.
"The inspired message will focus on finding hope and healing through Jesus Christ during this time of significant global challenges related to the pandemic and from economic and social instability," the church said in its press release.
McKee knows Nelson well through his church service.
McKee and his wife, RaNae, have both received personal blessings from Nelson, and RaNae's father and Nelson are first cousins. McKee explained that Nelson, 96, has accomplished remarkable feats throughout his life, including during a career as a pioneering heart surgeon. Nelson was among the first doctors to perform a human heart transplant.
Spiritually, McKee believes Nelson has been equally remarkable. McKee said members of his faith believe their prophet can foretell things to come, and church members can avoid danger by heeding his words.
"We teach that it's very imperative that you listen to a living prophet," McKee said.