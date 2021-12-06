Members of the local synagogue, Temple Emanuel, say a supportive community and volunteer work by friends with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped them have an especially happy Hanukkah this holiday season.
Temple Emanuel members and guests gathered Sunday night to celebrate the eighth night of Hanukkah in a building on N. 18th Avenue with a new ceiling, fresh paint, an overhauled roof and new landscaping.
The synagogue has coped with a string of facility challenges throughout the past three years. Needed major repairs have all been made with support from a generous interfaith community, explained Dale Spencer, who leads services at the synagogue.
Temple Emanuel has about 25 members, Spencer said. Their building challenges started in 2018, when branches fell during a storm and severed power to the place of worship. During the period in which the building was without power, the synagogue's sprinkler system didn't function, causing the lawn and landscaping to die.
Also during that year, a leaky roof quickly worsened, leading the ceiling to collapse.
Spencer said a friend on the Pocatello Valley Interfaith Fellowsthip, LDS Church representative Larry Fisher, asked what he could do to help.
One Saturday morning in early 2019, the LDS Church sent a group of about 40 volunteers who helped rip out the dead sod and hauled away a dozen truckloads of debris. Two weeks later, a second group of LDS volunteers showed up to install the new sod. Landscaping costs were funded by an Ifft Foundation beautification grant.
Spencer said a contractor fixed the leaky roof and a separate contractor replaced the ceiling. Volunteers helped repaint the ceiling and interior.
"We are happy to be back in our building again and hosting celebrations, and it was the community involvement and support that made it happen," Spencer said.
Fisher is convinced there's more interfaith cooperation within Southeast Idaho than people realize.
"That's kind of what religion is about — helping each other out," Fisher said.
In Spencer's opinion, a key message of Hanukkah is for believers to remember to surround themselves with people who seek to help them and build them up.
"We've been helped by people in our community who have helped us and built us up and it's been a wonderful thing," Spencer said, emphasizing that not all communities are so supportive of their synagogues.
Hanukkah is the celebration of when the Jewish people reclaimed the holy Second Temple on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. During the rededication of the temple, they had only a single-day's supply of purified olive oil to burn in the menorah. Miraculously, the supply of oil lasted eight full days, which is why Jews celebrate eight days of Hanukkah and eat foods fried in oil during that period.