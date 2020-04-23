Bruce H Winegar, 73, Highland 1st Ward, Pocatello Idaho Highland Stake, has been called as president of the new Pocatello Idaho Temple. President Winegar’s wife, Karen Finch Winegar, will serve as temple matron. He is an Idaho Falls Idaho Temple presidency counselor and former Area Seventy executive secretary, New Jersey Cherry Hill Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired environmental engineer manager, he was born in Salt Lake City to Grant Leonard Winegar and Betty Louise Haacke Call.
Sister Winegar is an assistant to the matron of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and Primary activity day leader and former mission president companion, stake Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Logan, Utah, to Vernon Jay and Kathleen Toolson Finch.
They will begin their service when the temple is dedicated.