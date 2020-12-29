In this Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 photo, a female black bear sleeps with its tongue out high up in a Ponderosa pine tree near Clark Fork School in the Rattlesnake neighborhood of Missoula, Mont. A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by environmental groups seeking to ban using bait to hunt black bears in national forests in Idaho and Wyoming. The groups say allowing the use of bait violates environmental laws because hunters have ended up killing federally protected grizzly bears.