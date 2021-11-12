Reactions among some Southeast Idaho legislators coupled with a lawsuit from a former state lawmaker appear to show a growing dissatisfaction with Idaho’s recently approved legislative district maps.
Former state lawmaker and a Republican candidate for the Idaho superintendent of public instruction, Branden Durst, on Friday sued Idaho’s redistricting commission, contending the new map redrawing Idaho’s 35 legislative districts is unconstitutional because it splits up more counties than necessary.
Additionally, the newly approved legislative map leaves residents living in District 28 with no currently seated state representatives — with incumbents Randy Amrstrong, R-Inkom, and Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, now falling into District 35. Both lawmakers have expressed displeasure over the change but said they intend to run in District 35 against the incumbents in that district, Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace; and Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona in next year’s election.
Idaho’s redistricting commission was tasked with redrawing the districts based on the population as counted in the 2020 census. Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and the commissioners examined where that growth occurred and attempted to create districts roughly equal in population, with about 52,000 residents each.
The commission is required to map new legislative districts that do not have more than a 10 percent population variance, and they are supposed to avoid dividing counties into multiple districts as much as possible.
Still, there is no way to avoid some splits. “Internal splits” occur when a legislative district is contained entirely within one county and “external splits” occur when a portion of a county is joined with other counties to create a district.
Durst said in the lawsuit that the plan the commission adopted divides eight counties externally with a total of 13 external splits between them. One of those external splits involves portions of Bannock County being divided into districts 28 and 35.
District 28 will include all of Franklin and Power counties, some of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and most of Bannock County — excluding most of the Pocatello and Chubbuck metro areas (which are part of District 29) and a portion east of Interstate 15 near Lava Hot Springs.
Bear Lake County will remain in what will become District 35, previously District 32, that includes Caribou County, the portion of Bannock County encompassing Lava Hot Springs, some of Bonneville County and all of Teton County.
Durst wants the Idaho Supreme Court to order the commission to use a different map that divides seven counties externally with a total of nine external splits, or to order the commission to come up with a new map.
Armstrong said he didn’t understand why he was getting lumped in to represent voters near Idaho Falls when his main constituency is in Pocatello. He said the districts in the northern part of the state were much more well thought out and he felt redistricting committee members “drew random lines” in the southeastern part of the state in order to maintain 35 legislative districts.
“I think there was a lot of marijuana and other illegal drugs involved in the decision-making process,” Armstrong said jokingly of the new map. “I don’t know what these guys were thinking.”
Districts 28, 29 and 35 would represent Bannock County under the commission’s plan. Armstrong said this is a “nightmare” for the county to figure out how it’s going to handle elections. He said the county informed him it was going to cost an extra $100,000 every election to print ballots for each of the three new districts.
“It just seems like nobody is going to be as well represented as they were before,” Armstrong said.
Andrus shared similar feelings with Armstrong about the new legislative districts. He said it was going to take a lot of work to build up a new voter base with so many new constituents that he’s unfamiliar with and who live about two hours away from him, though he looks forward to meeting them.
“I don’t know if the people are that different from the constituents I have currently,” Andrus said. “I look forward to getting to know so many more great Idahoans.”
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel N. Tovey said he and the other two commissioners have not yet met to formally discuss the implications of the newly approved legislative maps, but the commission is aware of Durst’s challenge and will be watching it closely.
Under state law, the Idaho Supreme Court has jurisdiction over redistricting challenges, which must be filed within 35 days of the commission submitting its final report to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. Some concerns arose Friday that Durst’s challenge was filed prematurely.
Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck confirmed to the Idaho State Journal on Friday that the redistricting commission’s final report was filed at 3:12 p.m. Friday. Court documents show Durst, however, filed his appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court at 5:01 p.m. on Wednesday. The redistricting commission voted to approve the map again after concerns arose that last week’s meeting was improperly noticed, commission co-chair Bart Davis said, adding that the premature nature of the suit doesn’t concern him.
“The Idaho Supreme Court has historically expedited the hearings on this and I have no reason to believe the current court would do anything to the contrary,” Davis said. “The premature nature of the challenge shouldn’t be an impediment.”
Davis expressed some disdain regarding the delay with receiving up to date census data to complete the redistricting process, but said the commission took that delay into account when it expedited its process to vote on and approve the legislative maps.
“It is difficult and frustrating for everyone who plans to run in the primary to be in this position, but this is the reality that we are in because we all got our census data so late in the process,” Davis said. “This has created some uncertainty, but that’s why we hurried our process along as fast as we could. I remain hopeful this challenge can be expedited so that the primary doesn’t have to get moved.”
Redistricting lawsuits are common, with at least 10 cases filed over the last four redistricting attempts dating back to 1981.
In 2011, then-Secretary of State Ben Ysursa sued after Idaho’s redistricting committee failed to meet the deadline to agree to new boundaries for legislative and congressional districts.
Ysursa wanted the high court to declare the map drawn in 2002 unconstitutional ahead of the 2012 election and order the redistricting committee to go back to work.
But the justices said that without any new maps to consider, they lacked the legal authority to get involved. Still, the justices said they would consider the constitutionality of the 2002 apportionment plan if anyone filed a case challenging it.
Twin Falls County sued over redistricting the following year, contending the map divided counties more than necessary. After considering the case, the Idaho Supreme Court ordered the commission to consider a new map.
In 2001 and 2002, three lawsuits were filed over Idaho’s then-new redistricting maps, contending that the maps failed to preserve traditional neighborhoods and communities of interest, that the commission was inconsistent in its decisions statewide or that it allowed too much population deviations between districts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.