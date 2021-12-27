LOGAN, Utah — A federal lawsuit against Utah State University to retrieve fraudulent donations has been closed after the school agreed to a settlement.
USU spokesperson Emilie Wheeler told The Herald Journal the university agreed to pay $381,000. Wheeler said the amount was paid out on Oct. 7, and court records show the case was closed later that month.
The case was filed in June by a court-appointed conflicts receiver to retrieve over half-a-million dollars from USU. According to a complaint filed with the United States District Court for the District of Utah, the contributions stemmed from a “massive Ponzi scheme” operated in part by Rust Rare Coin owner Gaylen Dean Rust.
USU received 20 contributions over a nearly 10-year period, according to the complaint, and the university unknowingly accepted the fraudulent donations.
USU spokesperson Amanda DeRito said the funds were primarily used for the building of the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall.
“As you can imagine, the deception that takes place through fraud is hard to detect,” DiRito wrote in a statement in July. “The gift was a series of significant donations, made over a period of time, and returning it would be a significant financial burden for the university.”
It is unclear where the university’s settlement funds came from, but Wheeler indicated the settlement would likely not affect any ongoing projects at USU.
On Dec. 20, Rust pleaded guilty to three federal charges — wire fraud, money laundering and securities fraud — related to the Ponzi scheme. An additional count of securities fraud was dismissed.
While owning and operating the Salt Lake City-based coin shop, Rust sold silver trading investments and used money from newer investors to pay returns to prior investors, documents filed with the court state
In the settlement, Rust agreed to pay over $153,000,000 in restitution to 568 victims. The parties have agreed to 19 years of imprisonment for Rust. He is set to be sentenced on March 8.
Two others were also indicted. Rust’s wife, Denise, pleaded guilty to a single count of money laundering and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. His son, Joshua, pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.