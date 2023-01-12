Aaron von Ehlinger at trial

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger glances toward the gallery during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse on April 28, 2022, in Boise.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott dismissed the lawsuit filed against the Legislature by a former legislative intern who said she was raped by ex-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, following a possible settlement. Von Ehlinger was convicted of the rape last year.

The lawsuit’s stipulation to dismiss does not specify the details around why parties agreed to dismiss, other than stating both parties agreed to the dismissal on Nov. 18 and will bear the costs of their own attorney’s fees.

