A Lava Hot Springs woman found an unexpected passion in creating elaborate, oversized gingerbread houses. Eight years later, her hobby endures and her work can be seen all over town.
What started as a somewhat competitive hobby when Geri Hansen entered the annual gingerbread house contest held by the Lava Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce eventually became a means of coping with stress, earning a bit of money and getting herself and her family in the holiday spirit.
Hansen has made just under 30 gingerbread houses in the past several years for her friends, family and a host of local businesses that put them on display as part of the yearly downtown gingerbread house tour.
Hansen’s work can be seen at Chuck Wagon Restaurant, Mike’s Market, Mountain Mayhem Adventure Rentals and Ireland Bank, among other stops on the tour that goes along Main Street from late November to Dec. 31.
The houses Hansen makes range in theme from Disney castles and haunted houses to CandyLand and first responder themes depending on requests from the businesses that commission them from her.
While the finished products are regarded as objectively beautiful holiday displays, to Hansen, gingerbread houses are not only festive art. They’re a representation of the handy skills she inherited from her and her husband Lynn Hansen’s family of builders.
Hansen and Lynn have renovated several houses together to turn them into vacation rentals, which aside from the lack of edible building materials, surely has some technique in common with that required to construct a stable and extra large gingerbread house from scratch.
“There's a lot of different little tricks that I learned from building or that I’ve just experimented with,” she said. “Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't, but I have fun making them.”
Hansen typically starts brainstorming her plans for the following year’s gingerbread houses a year ahead of time right after each holiday season, she said. That usually means browsing Pinterest for ideas and searching for new materials and ways to improve her craft.
When the holidays roll around, her home is filled with the oversized cookie structures, scattered from her basement and kitchen to her living room and quilting room. Her husband doesn’t mind the gingerbread house takeover of their home, she said.
Among the 21 gingerbread houses being displayed on the downtown tour this year, Hansen is responsible for building 10 of them.
"They're just fun to make and I really do it for the enjoyment of the people who come to town,” she said. “I would have never thought the year that I did the first one that I would be doing this for so many years later. The biggest thing I focus on is just that when people come up you want them to have something worth looking at if you're going to have the gingerbread houses.”
Hansen has been battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma since her diagnosis in 2015. Building gingerbread houses became an outlet for her to express herself and bring joy to the community.
The gingerbread house enthusiast hopes to continue this tradition with the support of her family, including her young grandchildren, for many years to come.