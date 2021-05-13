LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A 42-year-old Lava Hot Springs man is facing drug charges in Bannock County.
Ian P. Green has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. He’s also been charged with possession of marijuana and use of drug paraphernalia or possession with the intent to use it, both misdemeanors.
All of the alleged crimes stem from incidents that occurred on Monday.
Bannock County sheriff’s officials say the incident began when they responded to a noise disturbance on the 100 block of West Booth Street in Lava Hot Springs. While there, they ended up finding drugs and paraphernalia in Green’s possession.