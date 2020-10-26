DOWNEY — A Downey home is a total loss following a fire that ignited Sunday night and was still smoldering Monday morning, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The fire at the house in the 300 block of North Main Street was reported shortly before 11 p.m. by multiple Downey residents, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Arimo and Inkom fire departments responded. Firefighters were still on the scene at 8:40 a.m., extinguishing the last of the smoke.
The two adults and two children who resided at the house were able to safely exit their burning home and the fire has thus far not resulted in any injuries, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported.
The Sheriff's Office said the Red Cross will find temporary lodging for the displaced family.
North Main Street in Downey was shut down because of the fire, which didn't spread to any of the adjacent homes.
The Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.