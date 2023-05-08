Jeff Zausch 1

Pocatello native Jeff Zausch is starring in “Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing,” which premiered Sunday.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff Zausch

In contrast to previous “Naked and Afraid” seasons, this season will feature a competitive environment with the best survivalists who have been on the show previously.

“Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing” will be on Discovery Channel at 6 p.m. Mountain Time every Sunday for the next 10 weeks.

