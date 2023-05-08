Pocatello celebrity Jeff Zausch is starring in “Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing,” which premiered Sunday.
In contrast to previous “Naked and Afraid” seasons, this season will feature a competitive environment with the best survivalists who have been on the show previously.
“They're throwing us all out there together in kind of what's like the ‘Naked and Afraid’ Super Bowl where we're all competing for the championship to see who is the greatest survivalist ever on the show,” Zausch said. “I absolutely love that. I thrive off of competition and I thrive off of knowing that there are going to be 11 other people besides myself that have all proven themselves and that are among the best in the world at wilderness survival.”
Only one contestant who survives all 45 days will be the winner of a cash prize of $100,000 by means of elimination through a series of survival challenges.
“This one should be quite a bit different because now we're not just competing against the environment, but now we're competing against the other survivalists,” Zausch said. “I've survived with almost all of them before on previous challenges, and I consider many of them friends. You're not just competing and surviving against strangers, you're going head to head against friends, some of whom I have weekly conversations with on a regular basis.”
Zausch said that he didn’t agree to do the challenge because of the money, but that it was more about pride and “chasing that invisible trophy.” Though, if he does win, he has a plan for what he would use it for.
“I think the suffering and the pain that you experience out there is bigger than $100,000,” Zausch said. “If God blesses me with the crown and the victory, then I'm going to take the $100,000 and I'm going to use that to start a summer camp for disadvantaged youth. (It will be for) kids that have gotten the short end of the stick early on in their life. I want to be able to show them what I get from the outdoors, the love that I have for it, and everything that I gain from being in nature. I want to share that with them, and that's what I'll do with the money if I win.”
Zausch has been on seven seasons of the show previously and has won every challenge except one.
“I've won every single one I've done except the one in the Amazon because I got malaria and had to get transported to a hospital. But besides that, I've won every single one I've ever done,” Zausch said.
Zausch said that his biggest concern he has about this survival challenge is that he knows “a lot of the other survivalists that will be out there with me and they already don't trust me because I've been the hard-nosed competitor on seasons in the past.”
“I'm a little bit worried that the other group may turn against me very quickly and that instead of just trying to survive out there, they may actually try to sabotage me,” he added.
When asked why Zausch keeps going back on the show to push himself to the extremes of survival, he compared himself to the first man who ever summited Mount Everest, Sir Edmund Hillary.
“(Hillary was asked) a very similar question: ‘Why do you climb these mountains when you risk death and everything else?’ His answer was very simple. He said, ‘It was because it was there,’” Zausch said. “For me, it’s not necessarily that simple. I keep going back because when I do these challenges, I receive a certain level of appreciation for every little thing in my life. I will always be grateful for every day that I’m given because I truly know what it’s like to survive with absolutely nothing.”
Zausch is a Pocatello native who learned all of his survivalist skills from his family.
“My grandfather in particular was the one that taught me a lot of my outdoor skills like tracking, trapping, hunting and shelter building,” Zausch said. “My father taught me a lot of the mental skills that I would need to be a great wilderness survival expert like how to be tough and resilient and persevere, and how to never quit no matter how hard it gets. My mom taught me everything in between. She taught me how to be a good strategist and how to have a good positive outlook, how to be optimistic, and how to be worthy of my competitors.”
Future episodes of “Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing” will be on Discovery Channel at 6 p.m. Mountain Time every Sunday for the next 10 weeks.
