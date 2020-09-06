POCATELLO — Dozens of residents are being evacuated because of a large wildfire burning along Pocatello's southern border.
The fast-moving blaze in the Gibson Jack Road area was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Pocatello police are currently evacuating the homes in the Gibson Jack area because of the approaching flames and the Johnny Creek Road area might be evacuated next.
Roads in the area are also being shut down as a precaution and the public should stay away until further notice.
Flames from the fire are reportedly as high as 50 feet tall and are visible from several miles away.
As of 1 a.m. Sunday we had received no reports that the fire had caused any injuries or damaged any structures but homes are clearly threatened.
Firefighters from multiple fire departments including Pocatello, Pocatello Valley, Inkom and North Bannock are responding to the wildfire.
