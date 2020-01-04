The North Bannock County Fire Department extinguished a fire that destroyed a large shed north of Chubbuck on Saturday afternoon.
The fire in the shed outside a residence on Smith Road off 2 1/2 Mile Road was reported around 1 p.m.
North Bannock County firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about two hours extinguishing the blaze. There were no injuries.
The shed contained a chicken coop but it's believed all the chickens successfully escaped the fire.
The North Bannock County Fire Department reported that the shed, valued at around $4,500, is a total loss. It's unknown at this time if the shed was insured.
Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other nearby structures but the flames did cause some damage to a power pole. That damage did not result in any power outages.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fire to determine its cause.