The good will Muriel Roberts has engendered throughout her decades of local community service and activism was on full display Friday morning.
Roberts, 84, a longtime advocate for education, protecting the environment of Southeast Idaho and encouraging area residents to be involved in politics, is moving to Boston to be closer to family.
She expected a few friends to show up and lend a hand in loading her belongings for the trip. So many people arrived ready to work, however, she and her family had to make name tags to them all straight.
The family anticipated packing would take them two and a half days. The group of nearly 20 volunteers — mostly staff and board members with the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust and friends with the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship — were finished within two hours.
Muriel said she was overwhelmed by the show of support. The volunteers even loaded some of her furniture into their trucks and delivered it to a local consignment store.
"My friends are in Pocatello, and my family is in Boston," Muriel said.
Muriel's son, Carson Roberts, of Boston, explained his father, Don, who was a local pediatrician, died in May, and the family decided it was best for Muriel to be closer to them. Carson has been in Pocatello helping his mother organize and pack for a couple of weeks. His wife, Anne-Elise Tobin, and his daughter, Jack, of Ohio, arrived about a week ago to help.
Carson said the volunteers were almost too efficient.
"I wanted to stack (the boxes) and they kept coming too fast, and at some point I said, 'Go get a doughnut,'" Carson joked.
Jack added, "People were working really well together. There was a bit of a lull where we had a lot of people and not quite enough work for all of the hands so we were all just pulling weeds."
Muriel's family moved into their home in the 700 block of South Seventh Avenue in 1966. They were renting the home back then and moved elsewhere in town a couple of times before moving to Seattle and then to Hawaii.
Muriel and her husband returned to Pocatello in 1995. Two years later, they bought the same home they'd rented decades earlier.
Back in the 1960s, Muriel and her husband started the Citizens Environmental Council, which was Pocatello's first environmental organization. She was also among the original founders of the Portneuf Resource Council. The organization recently hosted a potluck dinner in Muriel's honor and bestowed a lifetime membership upon her.
She was twice elected president of the state's League of Women Voters. Muriel also helped found the local land trust, an organization she believes is experiencing an ascendancy.
"Muriel is the sort of person who has a network of people who know how to get things done," Tobin said.