POCATELLO — The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust has hired a new conservation manager who will take a lead role in implementing the community's vision for improving the Portneuf River through the city.
Jaime Campbell, 29, who joined the land trust on Feb. 1, will oversee the nonprofit organization's community conservation programs, including Portneuf River Vision projects. The position was created as part of a partnership between the City of Pocatello and the land trust.
Last July, the City of Pocatello contributed $50,000, which was evenly matched by a land trust benefactor, to pay a portion of the new conservation manager's salary in furtherance of Portneuf River projects. The funding will also help cover related assessment work, such as evaluating how to interconnect the Portneuf Valley, the river and the upland trails.
The city has already laid the groundwork for transforming the river, which flows through Pocatello within a concrete channel. A lengthy effort to gather public feedback resulted in a 28-page Portneuf River Vision document, released in 2016 and updated in 2017, highlighting community desires for the river and potential projects to improve it.
"The goals of this are super long term, I think more on the order of five or 10 years," Campbell said, explaining the ultimate goal will be making the river "as close to natural and free flowing through the city as is possible while also maintaining community life."
Campbell explained the major goals the community identified in the Portneuf River Vision include creating opportunities for the community to be engaged with the river, improvements to ecosystem health of the river through town, better recreational access and creating new downtown economic development potential.
Campbell sees her role as conservation manager as facilitating community projects rather than directing them.
"Community conservation is providing a community the opportunity to interact directly with the natural landscape in a way that is defined by them," Campbell said. "Give them the tools to make it happen on their own terms."
Originally from Maine, Campbell studied biology and ecology in Ithaca, New York, before moving to Pocatello about a decade ago. She explained she has family here and was impressed by the area when she passed through the region while making a cross country trip.
Campbell finished her master's in anthropology from Idaho State University in 2019. Her research brought her to Alaska's Aleutian Islands, focusing on commonalities among user groups of different natural resources.
"The thing I ended up being curious about was the intersection of sport fishing, commercial fishing and the native populations that depend on salmon for survival," Campbell explained.
She's also served as a teacher's assistant in ISU's anthropology department and most recently worked for Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.
Matt Lucia, executive director of the land trust, emphasized the organization will seek opportunities to connect resources by acquiring properties or development rights from willing land owners. He said the land trust does not forcibly acquire land. Furthermore, Lucia said work on the river will be engineered so that it doesn't add to the flood risk of properties near the river banks.
"This is a big, big commitment. We're in it for the long haul," Lucia said. "It's a multi-year, multi-phased approach and it's going to take a lot of hard work, and quite frankly, an increase in staff capacity at some point."
Campbell will help put a price tag on implementing various river projects, Lucia said.
Lucia stressed that Campbell will also take the lead in helping the land trust step up its community conservation efforts in other cities throughout its coverage area.
Hannah Sanger, the city's science and environment division manager, said the land trust offers important expertise in property acquisition, and she's eager for the partners to begin moving forward on projects with willing landowners and donors.
An early priority will be developing a strategic plan for land and money acquisition, Sanger added.
"I think (Campbell) is a tremendous asset for the River Vision and I think this is going to be a great partnership moving forward," Sanger said.