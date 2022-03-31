POCATELLO — Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God” production will be performed on April 8 in the Jensen Concert Hall at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
More than 150 people — consisting of a choir, orchestra, soloists and narrators — will perform on stage to help portray Christ’s final days through the perspectives of those who loved him and stood by his side: Peter, John, Thomas, Mary and Martha of Bethany, Mary Magdalene and his mother Mary.
The disciples’ perspectives are shared in the performance through vocal soloists, while Christ is portrayed through cello solos.
Witness Music Southeast Idaho, an interfaith nonprofit organization, is presenting the production, which involves only volunteers who have donated their time and talents as a service to the community. Performers come from many different parts of southeastern Idaho and vary in age and skill-level.
AnnMarie Petersen, president of Witness Music Southeast Idaho, said the production is the work of Southeast Idaho talent across all talent levels.
"In the production, we have people who are in Idaho symphonies, and then we have people from high schools in this district," Peterson said. "So, we have people from all varying levels of talent, but we know that when they all work together in unity, it brings about miracles."
The production, according to Peterson, is not limited to any specific church or religion. It is for "anyone who wants to celebrate the life of Christ and strengthen their relationship with him during this Easter season."
The performance will be at 7 p.m. on April 8 at Jensen Concert Hall inside the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
"Lamb of God" will also be performed in Blackfoot at 2 and 7 p.m. the following day on April 9 at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated and encouraged.