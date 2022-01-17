POCATELLO — Portneuf Valley Brewing founder and owner Penny Pink's rapidly deteriorating health forced her to retire about three years ago, shortly after her 60th birthday.
She could hardly walk due to her osteoarthritis and bone spurs. Her anemia left her lethargic and in a mental fog. She was battling autoimmune disease. Pink sought to avoid people when COVID-19 arrived, convinced catching it would be a death sentence, given her condition.
It's a new year, and Pink feels like a new person. Having made significant changes in her lifestyle and diet, Pink is back to white water rafting, mountain biking and skiing black diamonds. And due to the current labor shortage, she's also back to busing table, serving food and washing pint glasses at the brewery.
"I'm back like a bad penny. I've failed at retiring," Pink said. "The thing I've learned is when you own a business you never really retire."
She started the brewery and restaurant, located at 615 S. First Ave., about 25 years ago. She's back to working about 20 to 30 hours per week, helping her staff where needed.
"I have a really, really good core of employees that I am so blessed to have," Pink said. "As short staffed as we are, somebody gets COVID and they're out for 10 days, and everybody has been so good about jumping in and pulling extra shifts."
Amid the pandemic, the brewery is increasingly becoming a labor of love, which she's had to subsidize from her personal finances. Fewer people are going out to socialize nowadays due to the pandemic, and every new spike in local COVID-19 cases has been met with a corresponding dip in business.
Few people apply for job openings. The labor shortage has forced the brewery to close for lunch on Monday through Friday, though the brewery is now open on Sundays. She hopes to restore lunch hours in the summer, contingent on staffing.
Pink has been creative in finding new ways to lure in customers. She has a new menu and she's started offering mixed drinks. When Pink lamented to a friend that Pocatello lacks a nonsmoking environment for dancing, her friend suggested it would be nice if someone were to open a dinner and dance club. Pink rose to the challenge, building a stage upstairs and booking bands for the entire year.
Furthermore, Idaho State University dance instructor Lori Head has been offering free monthly, swing, line and two-step dancing classes at the brewery.
"I'm really optimistic about 2022," Pink said. "We're going to have a good year. We've put positive energy into it."
Her good health is another reason for optimism about the new year. In 2019, Pink said she felt as if she had "one foot in the grave."
She'd undergone tens of thousands of dollars in medical tests, resulting in medications that only made her feel worse. Then she decided to research and develop her own medical treatment plan.
She started regularly using a rowing machine. While she rowed, she watched YouTube videos on nutrition and wellness. Through a combination of exercise, intermittent fasting and practicing a ketogenic diet, she reduced her inflammation, reversed her insulin resistance, lost weight, improved her gut health and saw dramatic improvements in all of her medical problems within the first six weeks. A ketogenic diet cuts back on carbohydrates to force the body to switch to burning fats.
Pink said the transformation in her health has been "nothing less than miraculous."
Adding to her workload, now that she's given up on being retired, Pink uses the basement apartment of her home, located near Pebble Creek Ski Area, as a vacation rental. She started renting out the apartment for the total solar eclipse.
She's also purchased and is renovating the old Hanson building, located just north of her brewery in the city's old warehouse district, for commercial rental space. Pink explained she was tired of people seeing the "for sale" sign on the Hanson building and mistakenly believing the brewery was on the market.
As for the brewery, Pink doesn't plan to walk away from it again any time soon.
"I've put my heart and soul into that business. I started it from the ground up 25 years ago," Pink said. "As long as I own it, I need to be a part of running it."