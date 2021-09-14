Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The grand opening of a new Chick-fil-A location on the Idaho State University campus, originally scheduled for Sept. 15, has been delayed due to challenges in finding staffing.
ISU Bengal Dining announced the delay in a Sept. 10 email addressed to "members of the Idaho State University community."
"The location is fully set up and ready to welcome our first guests. However, like many in the area and around the country, we have been affected by the unprecedented staffing challenges as a result of the pandemic," Bengal Dining said in the email. "We have been doing everything we can since we first announced the opening to hire great people to the team and provide you with the Chick-fil-A experience we have all been excited for. Unfortunately, as a result of staffing challenges, we have to make the difficult decision to push back our opening date to ensure a successful opening."
According to the press release, a new grand opening date will be announced soon. Bengal Dining encouraged anyone interested in working for the eatery to visit careers.compassgroupcareers.com or text "ISUFood" to 75000.