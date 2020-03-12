A California trauma doctor who has volunteered to provide free training services to the Pocatello Police Department has been sworn in as a reserve officer with a new local program.
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei introduced Dr. Joe Englanoff, who has been a member of UCLA Medical Center's Emergency Level One Trauma Department for more than 25 years, during a Thursday morning press conference.
Englanoff took an oath of office and signed the department's code of ethics and mission and value statements to become the first member of the Pocatello Police Department Reserve Team.
"He's going to be providing some training to our department from his level of expertise, which is second to none," Schei said.
Schei said the city has been in discussions with others who may be willing to join the team soon and assist the department in similar capacities as unpaid volunteers.
Schei said the team will fill several functions, working with the department on issues such as protecting children from cyber predators, bringing attention to teenage suicide, active shooter prevention, officer wellness, youth cadet programs, youth summer events and medical trauma training for officers.
"The team's mission is to assist with improvements with the Pocatello Police Department including but not limited to new technology, safety equipment support for the canine unit and enhancing the department's training program," Schei said. "The reserves are not going to be a burden on our budget, and they will provide the majority of their necessary equipment and uniforms."
Englanoff said he's committed to volunteering about 120 hours for the Pocatello Police Department, and Schei has asked him to lecture the department and its tactical and SWAT teams on topics such as post traumatic stress disorder, penetrating trauma, blast trauma and preparing for nuclear biological and chemical threats.
"What (police) do everyday it's not a job; it's a commitment, and I respect that tremendously, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to be a part of it," Englanoff said.
For the past 12 years, Englanoff has worked as medical director with the Monterey Park Fire Department, located near Los Angeles. Kenneth Leasure, division chief responsible for EMS in Monterey Park, said Englanoff lectures his EMS personnel about trends in EMS and emergency rooms.
"He keeps us out in front of things," Leasure said. "He sees what's going on in the LA urban area."
Englanoff made his connection with the Pocatello department through Daryl Williams, of LA, who cooperates with the doctor in fighting crimes against children. Williams suggested the reserve concept when he was speaking with Matt Bloodgood, who is based in Pocatello and serves as regional training coordinator with Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Williams said he's working to identify other reserve program volunteers from various communities and hopes to expand the program to other departments and cadets.
Schei said Pocatello formerly had a reserve officer program involving paid personnel who worked at the Pocatello Regional Airport and for public safety at community events.