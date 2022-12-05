Ukraine bombs Russia

People work in the subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

 AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones struck two air bases deep inside Russian territory, the Kremlin said Monday, shortly before Russian forces unleashed a massive missile barrage in Ukraine that struck homes and buildings and killed civilians.

The unprecedented attack in Russia threatened a major escalation of the nine-month war because it hit an airfield housing bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons. President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use all available means to defend his land, a remark many have interpreted to include nuclear weapons.

