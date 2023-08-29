Four Dead University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students last November, looks toward his attorney, Anne Taylor, during a Thursday hearing in Latah County District Court.

 Ted S. Warren/AP

The attorneys for Bryan Kohberger are asking Latah County District Court to remove cameras from the courtroom during future hearings involving the suspect in the Moscow quadruple murder case.

In a recent court filing signed by attorney Jay Logsdon, he argued the camera’s focus on Kohberger impedes his right to a fair trial.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.