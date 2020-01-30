EAGLE — For a moment near the end of his basketball career, LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant was also celebrated as the savior of a truck that hauls a 6-ton replica Russet Burbank around the country promoting Idaho potatoes.
Idaho Potato Commission President and CEO Frank Muir recalled the story was largely blown out of proportion after it went viral in 2016, but he considers it meaningful for his organization to have a small connection with the NBA superstar nonetheless.
Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also among the nine people killed in the crash near Calabasas, California.
Muir explained the Bryant story originated during a meeting in which he updated IPC members about the growing reach of the organization's Big Idaho Potato Truck campaign and why he considered it important to fund additional national tours.
"Almost every year I have a commissioner or two wondering why we keep the truck on the road," Muir said.
Muir shared anecdotes he'd heard from Heather Cox, a sports reporter who worked for ESPN at the time and had appeared in a popular IPC commercial featuring a farmer in pursuit of the "missing" potato truck.
"I did a commercial for the Idaho Potato Commission and it was a commercial about the potato truck getting lost, and (Bryant) would always come up to me and tease me and say, 'Did you find the truck yet? Every time I work out I see you on that commercial'," Cox recently told KTVB Channel 7 in Boise.
Cox assured Muir she had received similar feedback about the commercial from Alabama Coach Nick Saban. In fact, athletes had taken to calling her "Spud" based on her work for the IPC.
An agricultural publication in attendance at the IPC meeting covered Muir's report. But the story took on a life of its own — elevating Bryant's role in keeping the truck rolling — as it began appearing in more media from coast to coast, Muir recalled.
Sports Illustrated summarized some of the accounts: "A truck carrying a 6-ton replica of a potato will continue to tour the country, all thanks to Kobe Bryant. Wait, what?"
Muir admits he was a bit nervous about how both Bryant and Cox would react to the widespread coverage. Ultimately, neither voiced any concerns, and Muir's best guess is "when Kobe saw the story, he probably just laughed."
"The fact that the Big Idaho Potato Truck was somehow tied to this guy, it adds a real special memory to the history of the potato truck to have even a small connection to Kobe Bryant," Muir said.
Muir said Cox was close friends with Bryant and said the ballplayer always made an effort to be considerate of others around him.
"He just had this great ability to make people feel respected and appreciated and loved, and I'm not special because of that," Cox told KTVB. "I would say he made everybody feel that way."