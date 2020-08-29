POCATELLO — A kitchen fire caused an apartment building near Idaho State University to be evacuated on Saturday.
The 5 p.m. blaze occurred in the kitchen in one of the apartments at the Pocatello Heights apartment complex in the 300 block of North 15th Avenue.
There were no injuries.
Pocatello firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the fire but the kitchen still suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.
The Pocatello Heights complex has several apartment buildings and firefighters evacuated all 12 of the apartments in the building where the fire occurred.
All of those residents except those who lived in the fire-damaged apartment will be allowed to return to their apartments by Saturday night, the Fire Department said.
The apartment where the fire occurred is not habitable because of the significant damage to the kitchen, and the three adults who lived there will have to find a new place to stay until the damage can be repaired, the Fire Department said.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the apartment's three residents find a temporary home.
The Fire Department said it's not yet clear what caused the kitchen fire but the blaze does not appear to be suspicious.
All three of the apartment's residents were home when the fire occurred and a nearby friend reported the blaze.
The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Department.