Kind Community book drive bins

Ambassadors and volunteers of Kind Community dropped off bins to businesses and local schools for the Acts of Kindness Book Drive to collect books for children in the area.

 Photos courtesy of Kind Community

POCATELLO – Kind Community Week kicked off Monday, and after a week chocked full of promoting the importance of kindness, it’ll culminate in gifting local children with the long-lasting gift of the written word.

The Acts of Kindness Book Drive, which began in mid-August, has partnered with businesses and District 25 schools in collecting new and gently used books for children who are less likely to have access to books in their home on a regular basis, explained Felice Otero, Kind Ambassador and chair for the book drive.