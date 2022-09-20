POCATELLO – Kind Community Week kicked off Monday, and after a week chocked full of promoting the importance of kindness, it’ll culminate in gifting local children with the long-lasting gift of the written word.
The Acts of Kindness Book Drive, which began in mid-August, has partnered with businesses and District 25 schools in collecting new and gently used books for children who are less likely to have access to books in their home on a regular basis, explained Felice Otero, Kind Ambassador and chair for the book drive.
“Literacy is hugely important and we know that a big component of increased literacy in small kids is just access to books, and having them in the home,” Otero said. “Research shows that it contributes to having higher vocabularies, (kids) are more likely to read sooner, and have confidence in reading. So we’re trying to put those in the hands of kids.”
The donated books, which will be picked up on Friday at their drop-off locations, will go to organizations that work with children such as Family Services Alliance, Bingham Crisis Center, Valley Mission, CASA volunteers and others.
Otero explained that the book drive is a great way for families of all financial backgrounds to get involved, and since its start in 2018 it’s been a successful endeavor of the Kind Community Week.
“I think people get and understand and know what a huge thing it can be for kids that don’t normally have access to books,” she said. “It’s a great way for families who have a lot of books and financial resources…to give back and recycle and donate some of the stuff that their kids no longer need to others.”
In addition to getting books into the hands of community children, Kind Community volunteers will be distributing 15,000 copies of coloring books to local elementary schools on Wednesday. Throughout the week community members can enjoy events and festivities held to promote the importance of kindness and uplift those within the area.
People can also nominate those who have shown acts of kindness, and Kind Community will recognize them throughout the week.
“We really just wanted to send the message that being kind is a good thing and there’s a lot of ways to do that, and that’s the kind of community that we all want to live in,” Otero said.
For those interested in learning more about the events and activities being held throughout Kind Week, visit the Kind Community Facebook page.