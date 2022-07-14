Dozens of young basketball athletes from Idaho and Utah were in Pocatello this week for a two-day Utah Jazz-affiliated skills camp run with the help of professional coaches and players.
The traveling camp, which makes stops across Utah and in Pocatello from early June to mid-August, is open to kids ages seven to 17. The camp in Pocatello was held at the Mountain View Event Center.
Ronald Allen, a coach with NBA G-League team the Salt Lake City Stars, was in Pocatello Wednesday and Thursday to help train kids at the camp. Allen said he’d been looking to get more involved in youth camps and took the opportunity to help with the camp at the MEC when he was invited.
“I feel like giving back is my job. I’m blessed to be able to work with pros, but I started working with kids and this helps me grow as a coach,” he said. “I always want to give back to the young people, so camps and clinics are going to always be in the fabric of my coaching.”
The Utah Jazz Skills Camp is organized every year by Utah Jazz camps and clinics manager, Gary Seljaas. Seljaas’ son, Zac, who also helped out in Pocatello this past week, said his dad is a basketball camp enthusiast, and that’s what’s made the past few years of the youth camps so successful.
“He loves doing it and being a part of it every single day,” Zac said of his dad. “I think if everyday could be a basketball camp, he would be at it. These are so fun because he makes it fun. There are some coaches who don't really love it, they're just doing it kind of for the money, but because he just loves basketball so much it makes the whole camp so fun, and he brings a lot of energy to the coaches too that makes the coaches love the camp.”
Zac plays professional basketball abroad, and he said having professional coaches and players at the Utah Jazz camps is important to help the youth hone their skills and better understand basketball.
“I think it helps kids understand what it's like playing high school, college and on, and then they’re able to learn little things that maybe you don't learn in high school that you’ll need in college,” he said. “It's fun to teach kids about those things and teach them what it takes to accomplish certain things, even just with terminology, knowing different words that coaches use.”
Wednesday and Thursday saw dozens of kids running around in the MEC gym. They looked to be having fun, but they were also working hard, practicing certain shots and playing against one another.
Zac said the Utah Jazz has been hosting this camp for four years and it’s grown a lot since it launched prior to the pandemic, which forced the camp to go virtual for a couple years. But it’s back to its intended form now, and Zac predicts the camp will continue to grow in the future.
“It's grown so much because my dad just brings so much energy to the camps. The kids tell their friends and then they all come year after year, and then you have a whole travel team or a whole high school team who come together to be a part of the camp,” Zac said. “Now we're getting so many more talented kids who want to get better and kids who want to be a part of the Utah Jazz program. It's really thrilling, and it’s been quite fun to see how it's grown.”