The KFC restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello made a surprise gesture to the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday, bringing food to all on-duty officers as a way to thank them for their service to the community.
Kelsey Swafford, the KFC location's general manager, said she's been following all of the incidents that the police department has responded to recently and wanted to show appreciation for the officers' work protecting the community.
Swafford got permission from KFC corporate to deliver 30 meals to the police department and said it's the least she and KFC could do to give thanks.
"The world has been kind of crazy lately and we feel like the community just needs a little positivity," Swafford said. "We thought what better way to show the police officers we appreciate them than to give them this delicious food."
Pocatello Police Lt. Val Wadsworth was among the officers on duty on Tuesday to receive the surprise from KFC. Wadsworth said he appreciates the gesture.
"It's very generous of KFC to provide food for our people," Wadsworth said. "The support of the community is very important to all of us. It helps keep our morale going when the times are tough, and it reminds us why we do what we do. It always feels good to be appreciated and supported by the community."