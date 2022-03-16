POCATELLO — The KeyBank branch on North Arthur Avenue is expected to permanently close this summer, according to bank officials.
The KeyBank branch at 105 N. Arthur Ave will close effective June 10 and all active accounts will be transferred to the KeyBank branch at 910 Yellowstone, KeyBank said in a statement provided to the Idaho State Journal via email on Wednesday.
“Our branches are and always will be a source of strength for KeyBank,” KeyBank said in the statement. “Our branch network and teammates are a critical way we differentiate in Idaho. How clients interact with our branches continues to change at a rapid pace and we have seen a steady increase in client preference for digital banking. For example, transactions via online and mobile banking were two times the number of transactions completed at a branch office. Since the pandemic began, those trends have increased at an even higher rate.”
A KeyBank spokesperson told the Journal that the top priority when a branch closes is to place affected employees at other nearby branches.
“If we are not able to do that, employees are also encouraged to apply for open positions at branches in the market,” the spokesperson said. “Our goal is to ensure that our team delivers amazing service to the Pocatello market.”
KeyBank said it is focused on providing local customers with digital banking needs in the future and that no action is required to ensure accounts are transferred to the new branch.
“With our strategically located branches, our expanded ATM network and continued strengthened digital capabilities, we are focused on offering more convenience to our clients and providing them with exceptional service,” KeyBank said in the provided statement. “Clients do not need to take any action as all accounts will be transferred automatically to the new location. They can continue to bank at any KeyBank location they choose. As this process moves forward, our focus is on making any changes as smooth as possible for our clients and teammates.”