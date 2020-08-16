Karie Anne’s Frozen Desserts has opened in a trailer in the parking lot where Goodwill was formerly located along Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.
“We do gilatis, we have Italian ice and custard,” said site manager Lexie Celis.
She said they are unique because we’re Italian ice. It’s a thinner ice, she said.
"We are known for our gilatis, which is the Italian ice and the custard," Celis said. "Two scoops of Italian ice and a custard right in the middle."
She says in the two weeks they’ve been open at the site they’ve had strong turnout.
“We’re pretty excited for what this has in store,” Celis said.