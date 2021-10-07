POCATELLO — Gate City Boxing Club in downtown Pocatello is undergoing a rebranding following the death of its longtime owner last year, but the club is staying put per the city's recent renewal of its lease on Main Street.
The club has been renamed K.C.’s Gate City Boxing Club for its new owner, K.C. McCreery, who took over the nonprofit club after its previous owner, Robbie Chavez, died in August 2020.
The amateur boxing program has operated out of a space at 323 N. Main St. for about a decade. The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously last month to renew the club’s lease there at a rate of $1 per year.
“I think it's wonderful what you're doing,” council member Linda Leeuwrik said to McCreery ahead of the council’s vote on the lease agreement.
Leeuwrik told McCreery she supported renewing the lease “given the longstanding reputation this club has, as well as the fact that you're helping kids in the community, helping them learn skills and helping them have somewhere to go to keep them out of trouble.”
McCreery has been a boxing coach for about 27 years and has been involved with the Gate City club for several years. He assumed the role of president and owner of the club at the request of Chavez, who was experiencing health issues and asked him to take over.
McCreery said Chavez chose him to run the club because he knew there wasn’t anybody else who would be as committed as McCreery to being there every day to train the kids.
“I just want to keep the club running, help the kids out, take them all to tournaments and give back what was given to me when I was growing up,” he said.
McCreery has already invested so much into the sport and the club that if the Pocatello City Council hadn’t approved the five-year lease renewal, he said, he “wouldn’t know what to do.”
“If they didn’t do that I’d be crying like a baby,” McCreery said. “I could not afford to rent a place for $800 a month to keep it going.”
The club currently has about 10 boxers, according to McCreery, but its member numbers fluctuate. The program has had as many as 30 boxers at one time, he said, and is always open to more boxers.
Boxers can be any gender and as young as 7 years old. The club also takes adults. It costs boxers $25 a month to join. Members can just come for a workout or they can train at the gym to compete in the ring.
The club hosts events, such as the upcoming K.C.'s Gate City Invitational at the Memorial Building on Oct. 23, and its boxers who want to compete are able to travel with help from funds the club raises through car washes, shows and monthly fees.
While the membership costs money, McCreery said he’ll never turn away someone who wants to join or whose kid wants to join but can’t afford it.
McCreery said he and the other people who help him run the nonprofit club have often paid out-of-pocket to keep the lights on in the gym, as well as for boxers’ memberships, their uniforms and safety gear.
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad voiced his support for the boxing program during the council’s meeting.
“If anybody wants a workout, go to a boxing class and you'll get a workout," Blad said. "It's a workout for sure."