From left, Dave Kraning, president of K & B Stores, Toys for Tots volunteers Lori Ramos, Dallas Ramos, Stephanie Bercier and Phillip Hartman and the coordinator of Toys for Tots, Stephen D Merrill, Marine Corp League, Detachment No. 698, accept a donation from customers at local K & B Kwik Stop stores.
POCATELLO — Paper trains cover the walls at the four area K & B Kwik Stop locations, each decoration representing the generosity of a store customer.
The Hawthorne location won a challenge to raise the most funds to help Toys for Tots, competing against the other local K & B stores on Jefferson Avenue, Roosevelt Avenue and South Fifth Avenue.
The real winners, however, are the children of local families in need who won't have to go without a Christmas gift thanks to the annual Toys for Tots drive.
K & B Kwik Stop customers who donated at least a dollar toward the campaign got to sign their own paper train to have displayed inside of their store branch. Combined, the four stores raised about $3,200 from Nov. 1 through mid-December, said Dave Kraning, owner of the local K & B Kwik Stops. He said the fundraising total is roughly the same as it was last year.
"We've done it for quite some years," Kraning said. "I acquired the business in 2016 but I remember we were doing it before that event."
Customers often sign one train but donate up to $20, he said. He remembers one customer who handed over $100 for a train.
Jennifer Warner, a committee member for the Toys for Tots campaign, which is organized annually by the U.S. Marine Corps League, said they're received enough donations to cover all of the more than 600 applications for Christmas presents.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Toys for Tots also plans to offer "open distributions" of gifts from the north end of the Garrett Building on Garrett Way to families that didn't submit an application.
Werner said the K & B Kwik stop donations will likely be used to buy gifts for next year, giving the campaign a significant head start. Having cash donations also enables Toys for Tots to buy toys for teenagers. Often donations of actual toys are geared mostly toward younger children, she said.