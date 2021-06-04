On Friday, June 4th, 2021, at 8:40 AM, Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on US26 at mile marker 358, east of Ririe.
Sydney J Cole, 22, of Williamsburg, Virginia, was driving a 2004 Toyota Sequoia westbound on US26 near mile marker 358. A juvenile driving a 2001 Ford ZX2 failed to yield to traffic when pulling out of their driveway and collided with Cole's vehicle. The juvenile succumbed to their injuries at scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
The highway was blocked for approximately two and a half hours.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.