POCATELLO — A juvenile suffered injuries in a single vehicle crash on Wednesday night in a residential neighborhood on the city's north side.
The 9:50 p.m. accident occurred when the driver of a Datsun coupe lost control of the car while traveling on Dolostone Drive near Hiline Road.
The car left the roadway, traveled across two lawns in the residential neighborhood, careened off a 5-foot retaining wall, and crossed nearby Scoria Court before coming to a halt.
The injured boy was a passenger in the vehicle. He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the Datsun and a second passenger, both teenagers, were not injured.
Although local roads are slick because of the snow that fell on Pocatello on Wednesday, police said they do not believe the crash was weather related.
The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.