POCATELLO — A male juvenile was injured in a series of related chain-reaction crashes involving several vehicles that partially blocked Interstate 15 in Pocatello on Sunday.
Idaho State Police said the male juvenile driving a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan attempted to merge onto northbound traffic on Interstate 15 at the South Fifth Avenue on-ramp around 5:11 p.m. when he left the roadway, overcorrected to get back onto the freeway and struck a northbound tractor-trailer driven by Viktor Danchuk, 45, of Gresham, Oregon.
State police said that collision set off a chain-reaction of wrecks on Interstate 15's northbound lanes involving Bruin M. Fleischmann, 18, of Pocatello, driving a 2014 Ram 1500 pickup; Raini N. Stock, 26, of Idaho Falls, driving a Ford Edge crossover SUV; Stephanie J. Walker, 34, of Inkom, driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue compact SUV; and Blaine W. Townsend, 34, of Salt Lake City, driving a 2019 Toyota 4 Runner SUV.
The male juvenile was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. His name and condition have not been released. No one else was injured.
The wrecks temporarily shut down both Interstate 15 northbound and the South Fifth Avenue on-ramp. Northbound trafic on Interstate 15 was backed up for more than two miles because of the crashes.
All of the vehicle occupants involved in the wrecks were wearing their seat belts, state police said.
Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Pocatello police and the Pocatello Fire Department all responded to the wrecks.
The crashes remain under investigation by Idaho State Police.