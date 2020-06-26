On Monday, June 22, 2020, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatality crash eastbound US26 at milepost 193, approximately 10 miles northeast of Richfield, in Lincoln County.
A juvenile was eastbound on US26 at milepost 193 in a 2006 Chevy Cobalt. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the road and rolled. The juvenile was wearing their seatbelt. They were transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by air ambulance, where they succumbed to their injuries on June 24, 2020.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Lincoln County EMS, Carey Quick Response Unit (QRU) and Air St. Luke's.
The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.